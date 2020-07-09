a change of image in the “suffering”

If you are looking for a new idea of hairstyle for this summer or back to school, it is very simple : just make a small tour on the account of Instagram of Shy lord. the publications of the singer of 34 years of age, could even be used as a book hair for many hair stylists. They are long, square, curly, brunette or blonde : hair of the young you have gone through all the sizes and all colors. While during the confinement, the promised Dancing with the stars had a hair the length of which came to the shoulders, she has decided to completely renew. This Thursday, July 9, in the social networks, Tamara real name unveiled its new head of the internet users. In two plates, she took the pose with long braids, a portion of which was found in a bun.

A change of image is very successful

This change capillary is, visibly, not done without pain, as she has revealed to its subscribers. “For many suffering skull for 7 days cranage”, she confided in Instagram, you understand that the braids of his hair had been very painful. But all this sacrifice has been worth it because their fans are totally under the charm. “It is necessary to suffer to be beautiful”, “she is beautiful”, “the embodiment of beauty,” “Very good”, “always on top”, “worth”, “Beautiful”, “Your best hairstyle”, “I love you”, “Are you going so well !” or even A “bomb”, we can read in the comments. Shy m can therefore be quiet, your

Find this article Here“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article Here

Hair : all over the square blur

VIDEO of Michel Galabru : the day on which his reputation has been terribly hurt his daughter Emmanuelle

VIDEO nagui (French speacker): this candidate has doubled by chance Leonardo DiCaprio in one of his movies

PHOTO by Patrick Bruel : the why of your last injection that concerned internet users

VIDEO les Z amours : hilarious, a candidate who makes a mockery of the sexual skills of your partner

“data-reactid=”23″>Hair : all over the square blur

VIDEO of Michel Galabru : the day on which his reputation has been terribly hurt his daughter Emmanuelle

VIDEO nagui (French speacker): this candidate has doubled by chance Leonardo DiCaprio in one of his movies

PHOTO by Patrick Bruel : the why of your last injection that concerned internet users

VIDEO les Z amours : hilarious, a candidate who makes a mockery of the sexual skills of your partner