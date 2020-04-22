“A Chantal Goya 2.0” : Angèle violently taken to task by a famous singer

The singer Angèle has ears that whistle. After being violently tackle by Cauet on 20 march last, it was finally wiped out in the rules of art, the young belgian is again in the viewfinder of a personality in Frenchthe artist Jean-Louis Murat. Interviewed by Paris Matchon the occasion of the release of his new album Baby Lovethe singer, who has not the language in its pocket when it comes to evoke the world of show business, has not hesitated to say all the evil he thinks of the performer “Balance your what”. That he accuses him ? His style and attitude, in a word, everything.

For Jean-Louis Murat, who is also taken to Jean-Jacques Goldman, Angèle is nothing that“a Chantal Goya 2.0”,and the fact that his little 8-year old daughter is a fan of the singer does not change anything. “We, the guys, it overlooks with a pellet crazy. She said : ‘You will not look, you do not touch’, while making a choreography of peep show. What you want to say to him : ‘Stop, my girl, stop’ !” Not sure that the sister of Romeo Elvis did not follow this advice, however. Far have finished with it, Jean-Louis Murat sinks a bit, the nail in its maintenance.

“I’ve worked with many female singers who have science infuse. But Beyoncé and Rihanna have never written a title. If they were not the guys behind, they would not be there”he continued in the same tone. For the artist, 68-year-old, finally, the future of Angèle is plotted. “It’s going to take the air of a pre-grandma soon, and it will be finished”, he says. The criticism that should spark reactions just as virulent on the part of many fans of the singer. The young belgian will take it this time the time to respond to this new round of criticisms ?

Photo credits : OLIVIER BORDE / BESTIMAGE