a choice that makes talking

22 years after his tragic death in a Paris car crash, princess of Wales Lady Diana is still an object of fascination, and an inexhaustible source of inspiration for the artists. The chilean director Pablo Larraín is the last date to address the myth in a highly-anticipated movie is called Spencer. Accustomed to biopics atypical, who has directed Jackie in the wife of John Fitzgerald Kennedy with Natalie Portman, Pablo Larraín decided to focus on three days of the life of princess Diana, just before the announcement of her divorce with prince Charles. If the project arouses the enthusiasm of the spectators, the fans of the princess, however, are very puzzled by the choice of the actress to perform is : Kristen Stewart.

On Twitter, the actress is being attacked from all sides. “A lot of british actresses would have been better for this role, princess Diana was elegant, Kristen is not. They are seen as not yet”, wrote a user, “Kristen Stewart has the personality of a pope and Margot Robbie would have been a much better option,” adds another. Some internet users do not hesitate to called this decision “a serious mistake,” evoking a cast “hilarious”. If a few detracting voices have paid tribute to the qualities of an actress of Kristen Stewart, who are still a minority.

The director of the movie was prepared to defend their decisions, and especially of his actress. “Kristen is one of the best actresses of her generation. (…) It is

Find this article at the GALA“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article at the GALA

VIDEO – Cyril Hanouna topless : this image, which impressed his chroniclers

The husband of Amel Bent in the face of justice : who are the stars involved ?

David Gallienne, winner of Top Chef : requirements of “diva” nailed

Sibeth Ndiaye, “great burnt” the macronie

Meghan Markle and Harry rejected his project Archewell pending

“data-reactid=”23″>VIDEO – Cyril Hanouna topless : this image, which impressed his chroniclers

The husband of Amel Bent in the face of justice : who are the stars involved ?

David Gallienne, winner of Top Chef : requirements of “diva” nailed

Sibeth Ndiaye, “great burnt” the macronie

Meghan Markle and Harry rejected his project Archewell pending