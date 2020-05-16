A choreography on Beyoncé that ignites the canvas

Paul Rouget : published on Wednesday, 04 march 2020 at 12h47

The young gymnast american Nia Dennis celebrated his 21st birthday with a buzz international, bringing out an incredible performance to a medley of Beyoncé.

Amazing. A little over a year after the service amazing another gymnast at UCLA, Katelyn Ohasi, who had obtained the note of 10/10 at the university championships american, Nia Dennis has almost done it as well last week, in the same competition. Thanks to a ground performance incredible, it has been near perfect score earning a 9,975 to the cheers of the crowd.

On the day of his 21st birthday, Nia Dennis has even triggered a buzz internationally, igniting the canvas with this choreography to a medley of Beyoncé and Destiny’s Childof “Lose My Breath” to “Crazy In Love” passing by “Diva”, before concluding his passage by placing a crown of imagination on its head. A video already viewed nearly 10 million times.

On social networks, it has been warmly welcomed by the singer Alicia Keys or actress Gabrielle Union, wife of basketball player Dwyane Wade, and even invited by the host Ellen DeGeneres on her tv show. “I am so grateful to be able to share my passion with the world. Thank you really for all this love“, she then responded on Twitter.