A clip “montreal” to Katy Perry

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

Singer Katy Perry unveiled Tuesday, the clip of the song Daisiesdirected by the montreal studio Vallée Duhamel.



Stéphanie Morin

The Press

The video, done in full containment, required the work of more than 30 animators scattered to the four corners of the world.

It shows the american pop singer, represented without a face, change in scenery to vibrant colors, while the lyrics of the song are scrolled at the bottom of the screen.

Daisies is the first extract from the upcoming album of Katy Perry, expected by the end of the year.

> See the whole clip