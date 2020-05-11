A collaboration between Fendi and Nicki Minaj ?

(Relaxnews) – Nicki Minaj suggests she is preparing to collaborate with Fendi.

On Instagram, Nicki Minaj displayed a held eccentric fluorescent pink of the Italian brand to its 104 million followers. Her hair sports the same the famous monogram of the brand. Until here, nothing too extravagant for the rap star. But in legend, she wrote : “All I can say is that dreams can truly become reality. #FendiPrintsOn#ThatIsAFendiFakk soon To be discovered”.

This is not the first time that the artist evokes a project in collaboration with Fendi. In the month of march, it had published the images on which we saw her take part in a meeting at the HEADQUARTERS of the brand in Rome.

Nicky Minaj, who launched the album “Queen” last summer, has accumulated experience as a fashion designer during his career. In 2018, the singer has collaborated with Diesel in the framework of the campaign “Hate Couture”. She was previously appeared in the Christmas campaign 2017, H&M and had created a capsule for Kmart.