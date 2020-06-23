A collaboration New Balance x Jaden Smith come

New Balance and Jaden Smith reveal a vision of the “Vision Corridor “, the sneaker was designed in collaboration.

The new face of the brand, the brand of Boston for a year, Jaden Smith is about to release a sneaker in collaboration with New Balance. The young artist had begun his collaboration for the year 2019, with the promotion of a model 997 from New Balance. Today, the collaboration takes on a new twist with a shoe designed by the son of Will Smith.

Take a look below of the “Vision Corridor” New Balance and Jaden Smith :

The sneaker is called the “Vision Racer” in honor of the tour Jaden Smith. This new pair of shoes or sneakers presents a review of the model of leather from New Balance, the X-Racer. Comes in the colors light blue and is equipped with a single atypical rehaussante and translucent. A rubber outsole with translucent leaves is also a vision of the writing of the “VISION” through the sole. The couple leads its genuine leather and has multiple branding on the sole, on the tongue or in the hand.

For the moment no release date has been mentioned, however it is likely that the Vision Racer sees the light of day this summer. Then, conquered by this new sneaker ?

