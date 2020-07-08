a collaboration to come up with Elon Musk ?

Kanye West follows the news of these last days. Back on Twitter, it multiplies the ads to such an extent that every one of his tweets has become a source of speculation. The latter does not try to stop this phenomenon…

That looks like… flock together ?

Kanye West is back on Twitter ! The rapper from Chicago in a very ambivalent with what is, without doubt, your favorite social network, since it is the only one that communicates directly. He likes to take his account for a couple of weeks, announce several projects and then give their opinion, often controversial on philosophical subjects, and of the society, before it disappears exactly as it came : suddenly.

These last days, he has made another appearance on Twitter that I already had your lot of exclusive. He threw a clip of age of sixteen years to Spacecrafta song available to hear on his first studio album The Abandonment Of The University. He also made his grand return to the front of the music scene with a single on with with Travis Scott, Wash Us In The Bloodthe first single from his next album The god’s own Country. Side mode, it has formalized an alliance between your brand YZY and the GAP of the ten years in which the terms of the partnership, they have not yet been released.

This time, it could work with a contractor is almost as megalomaniacal as him : on Twitter, Kanye West has posted a picture in the company of Elon Muskthe head of Tesla and Space X big ambitions. ” When you go to your guy and you are using both the orange “says the description. Between two exchanges of the supernatural, would not have spoken about the collaboration ? Case to follow…