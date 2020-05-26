A collection of large sizes festive signed Kendall + Kylie and Ashley Stewart

(Relaxnews) – sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner offer finally outfits suited to curvy women, with their first collection-above and beyond the 40.

The fashion brand Kendall + Kylie is associated with the claw Ashley Stewart to deliver a collection for the holidays of end of the year 2019. Two other product launches are planned for 2020 in the framework of the same partnership.

The first collection Ashley Stewart X Kendall + Kylie is already available online on the website AshleyStewart.com. It includes tops, bottom, dresses, suits, jackets and accessories available in sizes ranging from 10 to 24 in the United States, equivalent to the 40-54 age group in Europe.

“The primary mission of the Ashley Stewart has always been to advocate for women, including giving equal access to the fashion styles they love, so we’re proud to be the brand that launched the first collection inclusive of Kendall + Kylie for the family, Ashley Stewart, and our ever-larger community,” said James Rhee, CEO of Ashley Stewart, in a press release.

The model Kendall Jenner and her sister Kylie started in the fashion industry in 2012, when they unveiled their first joint collection for Pacsun. Their claw Kendall + Kylie is now commercially available in more than 1,200 shops of the planet, and online, with partnerships recurring with Selfridges, Nordstrom or Revolve.