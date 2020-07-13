a combination of super-rappers [Clip] • RAPRNB

For those who missed the info, the collab is too much to expect from 2 huge names in the rap US is available, and The Adventures of the Moon Man and the Slim Shady announcement of the very heavy for the next album from Kid Cudi.

It is with a video of his daughter Vada rapper Cleaveland announced the release of their new single The Adventures of the Moon Man and the Slim Shady. Since the beginning of the year, rapper/actor of 36 years, who never ceases to teaser their fans, and the release of the tip of the dropper extracts always more effective. After balanced The leaders of the Criminals April 14, Kid Cudi had collaborated with Travis Scott on THE SCOTTS 10 days later. The who has released his first solo album, The passion, the pain, and the Demon Slayin’ in 2016 had nothing published solo since then, and this year 2020 promises to be full of projects for him. Is with Kanye West who he had revealed to him at the end of June, the teaser of the animated series The Children See The Ghosts in reference to his album of 2018. Always on the screens, Kid Cudi will be in the cast of the HBO series, directed by Luca Guadagnino We Are What We Are that will be available in September.

A collaboration that is expected to

As a reminder, the interpreter ofDelete Mand had asked for help to Slim Shady on Twitter 2 months ago, and despite the fact that he had not had any return of the part of the person concerned in the networks, it now appears that the response has been positive. In The Adventures of the Moon Man And the Slim Shadythe 2 artists combine for a song that is efficient, that has been recently recorded fromit covers topics of today, such as the pandemic of the Covid-19 or even the death of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. This is a prod Dot da Genius, Eminem and J-Gramm that the 2 artists put their talent in action. An animated video that puts images’ Em also known as Slim Shady and Kid Cudi a. k. a Man of the Moon to move to a super-hero. A clear reference to the comics of the 90’s in the background more dark and color drawings in perfect harmony with the title of the song. 4 minutes of flow, without a choir, however, in the preamble of the future album of Kid Cudi, Entergalactic, that still has no release date.

Kid Cudi & Eminem – The Adventures Of The Man In The Moon & Slim Shady :