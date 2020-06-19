a common friend wants to be closer to

It would seem that a friend of Selena Gomez is doing everything possible to bring the star of Niall Horan … For a collaboration !

A collaboration between Selena Gomez and Niall Horan would be possible ? A friend in common done everything possible to assist them to work!!! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

Because of the rules of confinement have been introduced by governments to combat the COVID-19, the production companies had to close down.

And the music tours have also been cancelled. And the fans of Selena Gomez are from this period enough time without the new songs of your favorite star !

Then consider that cals is a good suggestion that they have not found their beautiful singer. So, naturally, they are eager to see it on the stage.

And fans will love it find to the sides of Niall Horana former member of One Direction. That romanticize your relationship !

There are many who lent them a romance in 2019. In fact, in 2015, a source has confided to Us weekly that the two artists were embraced in a night club.

Selena Gomez and Niall : A duo of long-awaited

“Niall Horan and Selena Gomez were seen kissing in the middle of the club, in front of everyone “. A rumor disputed by the performer “To Lose the Love of Me” :

“Oh, my god! No. I love it, I still have it. It is amazing“. Since then, theit is the users that are expecting a beautiful collaboration.

And exactly ! Please be aware of thata common friend wants to help them to work together ! This is Julia Michaels.

This last one is even prepared to write to their friends. “Can I help write?” she stated on Twitter. This love for writing has added émojis weeping, with hands raised and hearts. The proof of thatshe wants to be involved in this new collaboration.

On the other hand, the beautiful Niall Horan admitted on Twitter that it would be ” ready when Selena Gomez will be “. A great news for the team of Gomez !

Tags : Niall Horan – selena gomez – Selena Gomez 2020 – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez song Selena Gomez collab – Selena Gomez niall