A company promoted by Kylie Jenner and Cardi B receives a fine of one million dollars

And Jameela Jamil is delighted.

The hatred of Jameela Jamil to teas detox is known. For more than a year, the british actress has led a campaign against these products is controversial. These are all the rage on the social networks, in particular through the promotion of celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Cardi B and Demi Lovato, who gather, for three, nearly 304 million subscribers. But this tea so-called miraculous for losing a few pounds would really be that vulgar laxatives. ” I hope that all these celebrities go to le top in public, like all women who buy this stuff get their recommendations “had blasted Jameela Jamil on social networks in November 2018, accusing these stars to put the health of their customers at risk to earn even more money.

They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense “detox” tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this shit. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY pic.twitter.com/OhmTjjWVOp — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 24, 2018

At the time, she had accompanied this blood shot a video of Cardi B, extolling the merits of the tea Teami. Over a year later, the company was fined by the Federal Trade Commission, who also gave a warning to the rapper in new york. The note is salty : a million dollars for false advertising. Teami and the influenceuses with which the company was working claimed that his tea detox was beneficial to health, it could help cure cancer, unclog arteries, prevent influenza and decrease the migraine headaches, all this without any foundation.

” I have a lot more energy. It is like a tea magic to get rid of a bloated stomach “claimed Kylie Jenner in July 2018, offering its millions of subscribers a coupon code to buy this” detox natural “. According to Now Thisthe billionaire would not have received, in contrast to Cardi B, warning letter.

” The Internet is an important mechanism to facilitate the flow of information between businesses and consumers, it is therefore essential to combat the spread of misinformation online “writes the FTC in a press release. Andrew Smith, director of the Bureau of consumer protection of the FTC, has said, according to Standard :” The social networks are full of people who peddle teas so-called detox, promising a loss of weight. Companies need to buttress their health claims by scientific evidence that is credible and ensure that the influencers reveal clearly that they are paid to promote a product. “

After the verdict of the trial, Jameela Jamil could not help but explode his joy on the social networks, accusing these products detox to participate in a culture of eating disorders. ” Treat your body with the care that it deserves. “