A complete list of winners of the “Kids ‘Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together”

Shawn Mendes and the champion of the NBA, LeBron James have each won two awards at the Nickelodeon”s Kids ‘ Choice Awards 2020: To Celebrate Together. Mendes has won the male artist favorite, and with his girlfriend Camila Cabello, won the prize of the collaboration of music preferred for ” Señorita “, their hit no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
James won the sports star male favorite and received a special award, the Nickelodeon 2020 Generation Change Award, in honor of his commitment to education.
Avengers: the End of the game, the best hit of the box office, 2019, has been named favorite movie. The Kids ‘Choice awards included a special appearance of the cast members Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.
Here is the full list of winners:
The music
Female artist and favorite: Ariana Grande
Male artist favorite: Shawn Mendes
Group favorite music: BTS
Favorite song: Billie Eilish, ” Bad Guy “
Musical Collaboration favorite: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, ” Señorita “
New favorite artist: Lil Nas X
Star of the music world favorite: Taylor Swift (North America)
Film
Favorite movie: Avengers: Endgame
Actress favorite movie: Dove Cameron (Evil, Descendants 3)
Movie star preferred: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, the Fast & the Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)
Super-favourite hero: Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: far from home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)
Animation Film favorite: Frozen 2
Female voice preferred an animated film: Beyonce (Nala, The Lion King)
Male voice preferred an animated movie: Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)
Tv
Children’s tv program favorite: Henry Danger
Tv show family favorite: Stranger Things
Reality show favorite: America’s Got Talent
Host favorite: Ellen DeGeneres (thus, ellen s Game of Games)
Animated series favourite: SpongeBob SquarePants
Actress female favorite: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Tv Star male favorite: Jace Norman (as Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
Other categories
Star social male favorite: David Dobrik
Star social favorite women: Annie LeBlanc
Favourite player: SSSniperWolf
Favourite video game: Minecraft
Star social music favorite: JoJo Siwa
Star sport the female favorite: Alex Morgan
Star sports male favorite: LeBron James