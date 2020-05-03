A complete list of winners of the “Kids ‘Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together”

Shawn Mendes and the champion of the NBA, LeBron James have each won two awards at the Nickelodeon”s Kids ‘ Choice Awards 2020: To Celebrate Together. Mendes has won the male artist favorite, and with his girlfriend Camila Cabello, won the prize of the collaboration of music preferred for ” Señorita “, their hit no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

James won the sports star male favorite and received a special award, the Nickelodeon 2020 Generation Change Award, in honor of his commitment to education.

Avengers: the End of the game, the best hit of the box office, 2019, has been named favorite movie. The Kids ‘Choice awards included a special appearance of the cast members Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.

Here is the full list of winners:

The music

Female artist and favorite: Ariana Grande

Male artist favorite: Shawn Mendes

Group favorite music: BTS

Favorite song: Billie Eilish, ” Bad Guy “

Musical Collaboration favorite: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, ” Señorita “

New favorite artist: Lil Nas X

Star of the music world favorite: Taylor Swift (North America)

Film

Favorite movie: Avengers: Endgame

Actress favorite movie: Dove Cameron (Evil, Descendants 3)

Movie star preferred: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, the Fast & the Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Super-favourite hero: Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: far from home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)

Animation Film favorite: Frozen 2

Female voice preferred an animated film: Beyonce (Nala, The Lion King)

Male voice preferred an animated movie: Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

Tv

Children’s tv program favorite: Henry Danger

Tv show family favorite: Stranger Things

Reality show favorite: America’s Got Talent

Host favorite: Ellen DeGeneres (thus, ellen s Game of Games)

Animated series favourite: SpongeBob SquarePants

Actress female favorite: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Tv Star male favorite: Jace Norman (as Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

Other categories

Star social male favorite: David Dobrik

Star social favorite women: Annie LeBlanc

Favourite player: SSSniperWolf

Favourite video game: Minecraft

Star social music favorite: JoJo Siwa

Star sport the female favorite: Alex Morgan

Star sports male favorite: LeBron James