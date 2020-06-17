A concert of Jean-Michel Jarre, in the avatar, as in the Matrix “

An avatar of the american rapper Travis Scott, had been seen in the video game Fortnite during the confinement. But the project of Jean-Michel Jarre, Only Togethermade with the sapling French VRrOOm, it goes beyond that.

A concert broadcast online

All of that is done now, as Fortnite, it was pre-recorded, in a universe pre-existing. No, it is total immersion in a space created and in live. As in the Matrix. The concert will have a duration of 45 minutes, and there is no interaction with the public. Is that we, the artists, to propose new things, sets the international star of the electro, always at the forefront of new technologies.

Augmented reality will never replace the live performance, but can complement it. Can be compared with the emergence of the cinema in relation to theatre. Jean-Michel Jarre

This performance of Jean-Michel Jarre, organized in the framework of the Festival of Music in France, at 21: 15 local time, will be broadcast live on all digital platforms, including websites and social networking of Jar and VRrOOm.

The access to this show in the augmented reality will be free of charge, thanks to the support of the ministry of Culture of France, that also spreads.

For a just compensation to the half of the music

But Jean-Michel Jarre, who was president of the international Confederation of societies of authors and composers, took the opportunity to take the alarm signal.

It is necessary to stop thinking that the music is as free as the air we breathe. Behind, there are authors, composers, but also producers, technicians, that is necessary to pay your reasonable value, and this event is the opportunity to remember. Jean-Michel Jarre

The platforms are the only ones that have made their butter for the containment in the back of the virus with the content of the people who are struggling to feed themselves in different areas of the planet , he said.

Jean-Michel Jarre also took the opportunity to emphasize that the musicians are always the great forgotten of the system .