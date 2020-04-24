A concert of Travis Scott in Fortnite brings together 12 million players

VIDEO GAMES – one Hundred and fifty times the stade de France: it is, with more than 12 million people behind the screen, the performance of a successful american rapper Travis Scott, or rather his avatar, XXL. A concert of 10 minutes high color, as you can see in the video at the head of this article.

The star 27-year-old famous with this first of a series of five holiday virtual the release of his latest title, “The Scotts”. A successful bet for the artist and for the developer of Fortnite, Epic Games, who was set to live the small dishes in the large, with a festival of visual and special challenges for the players. Last year, the first concert virtual organized on Fortnite for the DJ Marshmello had gathered 10 million players.

