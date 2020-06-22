a concert presented by Dwayne Johnson, for support in the search for a vaccine

Justin Bieber… Many music stars are rallying to support a collection of donations to help medical research against the coronavirus. A concert grand virtual will be held on Saturday, on the occasion of a donor conference.” data-reactid=”23″>Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Justin Bieber… Many music stars are rallying to support a collection of donations to help medical research against the coronavirus. A concert grand virtual will be held on Saturday, on the occasion of a donor conference.

“Artists have the power to inspire change (…) The 27th of June, at the summit of concerts, artists, scientists, and world leaders speak with one voice, in a moment of sincere and rare unity of the world”, has welcomed in a press release, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the european Commission, which co-organizes the event with the Global organization of the citizenship.

Dwayne Johnson.” data-reactid=”26″>Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Christine and the Queens and others come to complete the list of participants. The event will be presented by the actor Dwayne Johnson.

“Let’s get together to trace the grooves of a better future.”

Many celebrities will also participate to show your support: David Beckham, Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, Angelique Kidjo… their sides, in a series of panels or interviews, shall be experts or opinion leaders: Melinda Gates, chair of the global Alliance for vaccines and immunization (Gavi), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, or even Derrick Johnson (president of the NAACP, the largest organization of defense of the Black people in the united States). The event will be broadcast on several channels in the world, including the Canal+ group in France, but also in the social networks and digital platforms (accounts of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, european Commission and of the site Overall Aim of the Unit).

“This event will help encourage the global community that addresses the equitable access to health care and other inequalities that characterize our world faces. This time the story concerns all of us, then we will work together to map the grooves of a better future for all,” said Dwayne Johnson, quoted in the press release of the european Commission.

9.8 billion euros have already been collected

The donors of the conference, which will take place at the same time that the concert is the continuation of a movement launched on the 4th of may with a first meeting. Up to the present, the 9.8 million euros have been collected, according to the latest accounts to the end of may.

The “campaign Overall Goal: to Unite for our Future” (“A Common purpose: to unite for our Future”), was launched on the 28th of may, under the patronage of Ursula von der Leyen, and is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Wellcome Trust.

