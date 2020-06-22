a concert presented by Dwayne Johnson to support the search for a vaccine

Miley Cyrus, Christine and the Queens, or Shakira and the band Coldplay will take part Saturday in a concert grand virtual, to support the collection of donations.

Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Justin Bieber… many music stars are rallying to support a collection of donations to help medical research against the coronavirus. A concert grand virtual will be held on Saturday, on the occasion of a donor conference.

“Artists have the power to inspire change (…) The 27 June, at the summit and concert, artists, scientists, and world leaders will speak with a single voice, in a moment of sincere and rare unity of the world”, has welcomed in a press release, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the european Commission, which co-organizes the event with the organization Global Citizen.

Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Christine and the Queens and others come to complete the list of participants. The event will be presented by the actor Dwayne Johnson.

“Let us unite to trace the grooves of a better future”

Many celebrities will also participate to show their support: David Beckham, Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, Angelique Kidjo… their sides, in a series of panels or interviews, will be experts or opinion leaders: Melinda Gates, chair of the global Alliance for vaccines and immunization (Gavi), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, or even Derrick Johnson (president of the NAACP, the largest organization of defense of the Black people in the United States). The event will be broadcast on many channels in the world, including the Canal+ group in France, but also on the social networks and digital platforms (accounts, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, european Commission and of the site Overall Goal Unit).

“This event will help encourage the global community that addresses the equitable access to health care and other massive inequalities that characterize our world is facing. This time the story concerns all of us, then let us work together to trace the grooves of a better future for all,” said Dwayne Johnson, quoted in the press release of the european Commission.

9.8 billion euros have already been collected

The donors conference, which will take place at the same time as the concert is the continuation of a movement launched on 4 may with a first meeting. Up to this, 9.8 billion euros have been collected, according to the latest tallies at the end of may.

The “campaign Overall Goal: Unite for our Future” (“A Common purpose: to unite for our Future”), was launched on may 28, under the patronage of Ursula von der Leyen, and is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Wellcome Trust.