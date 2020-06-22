A concert with Shakira and Coldplay to fund research of a vaccine against the Covid-19

Shakira, Coldplay, Usher or Justin Bieber : the mégastars of the music have been mobilized to support the collection of donations in the medical research against the Covid-19, during a concert grand virtual Saturday on the occasion of a the donors ‘ conference.

Artists have the power to inspire change […] On the 27th of June, at the summit of concerts, artists, scientists, and world leaders speak with one voice, in a moment of sincere and rare global unity hailed in a press release, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the european Commission, which co-organizes the event with the World organization of the Citizen.

Many personalities present

Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Christine and the Queens and others come to complete the list of participants. The event will be presented by the actor Dwayne Johnson.

Many celebrities will also participate to show your support : David Beckham, Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, Angelique Kidjo,… To his side in a series of panels or interviews with experts or opinion leaders : Melinda Gates, chair of the global Alliance for vaccines and immunization (Gavi), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, or Derrick Johnson (president of the NAACP, the largest organization of defense of the Black people in the united States)…

The event will be broadcast on several channels in the world, including the Canal + group in France, but also in the social networks and digital platforms (accounts of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, european Commission and of the site Overall Aim of the Unit).

For a fair access to care

This event is going to encourage the global community that addresses the equitable access to health care and other inequalities that characterize our world faces. This time the story concerns all of us, then we will work together to map the grooves of a better future, for all he said Dwayne Johnson, quoted in the press release of the european Commission.

It’s time to fight for the world needs us.

I’m hosting @Glblctzn‘s OVERALL GOAL and UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE. A concert that will be premiered on the 27th of JUNE, that will shine a light on the work that we can do to create a healthier future for everyone, everywhere. https://t.co/pE7Oa7F1dq#GlobalGoalUnite pic.twitter.com/g27dWiRRn7 — Dwayne Johnson (@Rock) On the 22nd of June 2020

The donors of the conference, which will take place at the same time that the concert is the continuation of a movement launched on the 4th of may with a first meeting. Until now, € 9.8 billion have been collected, according to the latest accounts to the end of may.