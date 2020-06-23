A concert world to seek ways of combating the COVID-19 | accessible Coronavirus

The event, called Overall Goal : Unite for Our Future – The Concert (” Overall objective : to united for our future – the concert “) is organized by the NGO Global Citizen and the european Commission.

Among the other music artists who will be participating virtually : Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Christine and the Queens and the pianist Lang Lang.

Many celebrities of various backgrounds will also be of the party, including Chris Rock, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and David Beckham.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron; the president of south africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of the european Commission, and Ursula von der Leyen; as well as Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, will also make appearances.

The event aims to highlight the global community of people who are trying to provide equitable access to health care, and other unjust situations that the world faces said Dwayne Johnson, according to a press release.

A “systemic change” requested

The organization said the event is not a fundraiser, but rather aims to raise awareness about the negative consequences of the COVID-19 experienced most strongly by the communities and countries in need.

Global Citizen demand a systemic change, a change that will establish a justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of place of birth where the color of their skin said the founder of the NGO, Hugh Evans. If we want to put an end to the pandemic of COVID-19 for all the world, our global leaders must commit to investing the billions of dollars needed to provide fair tests, treatments and vaccines.

The concert is to be aired on CBC, Global and Citytv in Canada, after 20 h, EDT. It will also be put online on the social networks of a Global Citizen.