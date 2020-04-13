A concert world virtual to pay tribute to the health workers and to support them in the fight against the pandemic – Vingt55

The international organization of citizens committed Global Citizen and the world Health Organization today announced the organization of a great concert, “One World : Together at Home” (A united world : together at home), which will be broadcast live and streaming on tv channels and social networks to support the fight against the pandemic COVID-19 Saturday, April 18, 2020 5:00 p. m. PDT/8:00 p. m. EDT/12:00 a. m. greenwich mean time, in particular, via ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media in Canada.

At the international level, the concert will be broadcast by BBC One on Sunday 19 April 2020, and also by the groups beIN Media, MultiChoice, and the RTE. This virtual performance will bear witness to the links that unite all the people affected by the COVID-19 and will also pay tribute to the dedication of health personnel which are in the front line to save lives, and show them our appreciation.

Hugh Evans, co-founder and director of the organization Global Citizen said : “as we pay tribute and support the heroic efforts of health care providers within communities, the concert” A united world : together at home ” is intended to convey to us a message of unity and encouragement in the global fight to put an end to the COVID-19. By the music, the show offered and the messages transmitted, this concert world live will celebrate those who risk their own health to protect that of others “.

One World: Together At Home will also be broadcast live online on multiple global platforms, such as Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube. This digital version of the concert will incorporate other artists and interpretations of the four corners of the world, as well as the stories of exceptional of these heroes that are the health care providers. For more information on how to listen and act, visit the website : www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

“The world Health Organization is committed to overcoming the pandemic of sars coronavirus by scientific measures and public health, and to support the health workers who are in the first line of the response,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-general of the world Health Organization. “Even if we must for some time be separated physically, we can still gather virtually to enjoy the beautiful music. The concert “A united world : together at home” is a powerful demonstration of solidarity to fight a common threat. “

“The Un system is fully mobilized : we support the response in the country, let’s put our supply chains available to the whole world, and plead for a cease-fire in the world. We are proud to join this initiative for ” A united world : together at home “, and help stop the transmission of the virus, to reduce to a minimum the socio-economic impacts on the global community and work together now to advance the global goals set for the future, ” said António Guterres, Secretary-general of the United Nations. “Nothing deserves more of our engagement that our common response in the face of the COVID-19 – we are united in this fight and together we will conquer. “

Last month, in response to the global pandemic, Global Citizen has launched an emergency campaign in support of the solidarity Fund for the fight conducted by the WHO against the COVID-19, created by the United Nations Foundation. Calling on individuals to act, and requiring companies and world leaders to support the response by providing it with sufficient resources, engaged citizens from more than 130 countries in the world have launched tens of thousands of actions to support the response.

As we live in times of dramatic Global Citizen to launch an appeal to the philanthropists to join, without delay, to the efforts of response and to provide their support to the fight against the COVID-19, in the framework of the initiative “Give While You Live” (” You are in life, then make a donation “) of the organization. Investors, innovators, and leaders of foundations are called upon to update any emergency donations, and to quickly invest in efforts related parties such as health systems stronger and the development of vaccines.

Over the past three weeks, Together At Home has seen many artists take a virtual microphone to sing their songs : Chris Martin, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Common, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Niall Horan, Steve Aoki, Jennifer Hudson, Miguel, H. E. A., Anthony Hamilton, Rufus Wainwright, Hozier and Julianne Hough, among others, and support the campaign launched by the WHO and Global Citizen.

The promises of donations made by citizens and the private partners will provide inputs for the solidarity Fund for the fight against the COVID-19, to enable the WHO to support health workers working on the front line in the world and equip masks, gowns and other equipment vital, and to help local philanthropic organizations that provide food, shelter, and care to those who need it the most. Checks were made to ensure that these local groups come to the aid of communities affected by the COVID-19.

For more information about Global Citizen and their campaign to support the solidarity Fund of the WHO, please visit the site globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using the #GlobalCitizen.

For more information on the response of the WHO to face the pandemic and on the solidarity Fund for the fight against the COVID-19, please visit the site www.who.int/fr/COVID-19 and follow @WHO on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.