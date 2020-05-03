a contest to virtually meet Chris Evans and the other super-heroes

Meet the Avengers the time of an evening to play and discuss, this is an amazing opportunity for fans of the MCU. The idea comes from Chris Evans, who is organising a contest to offer this experience to the winner.

Credit : Marvel Entertainment

Be able to discuss and play in private with the six Avengers, it appears to belong to the imaginary. And yet, it is very real. Chris Evans has organized this competition after being nominated by his friend of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt. They realize both the challenge” All-In Challenge “. The contest of Chris Pratt is already in the line. It offers an opportunity for the less unique in the world. The winner of the contest will have the amazing opportunity to appear in Jurassic World 3 by being eaten by a dinosaur in front of the camera. The assistance of Captain America there may not be an adrenaline rush as important, but it remains, nevertheless, exceptional.

The winner will be able to take advantage of the six Avengers together

The lucky winner of the contest will have the possibility to invite two friends who will also be eligible to participate in the meeting with the six Avengers. In most of Chris Evans himself, the ranks of these will be made up of Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye). The meeting with Chris Evan and his five closest friends will last 40 minutes. According to the contest page,” twenty minutes will be devoted to games, and the other 20 minutes will consist of a private session of questions/answers with the group “.

The contest works the same way as that of Jurassic World 3. It is necessary to first go to the page of the organization, and then make a donation that can go from 10$ to 100$. The greater the gift is, the greater you increase your chances of winning. A$ 100 donation is equivalent to 200 tickets,$ 50 to 100 tickets,$ 25 to $ 25 tickets and$ 10 for 10 tickets. However, you may earn only 200 tickets in total, or a maximum of$ 100 in donations.

Avengers Endgame : Captain America has opened a passage in space-time, his shield proves it

The contest is also the opportunity to participate in a solidarity action during this pandemic

This is not all. In addition to try your luck to be able to spend time with the Avengers, you’re also helping the needy during the pandemic Covid-19. In fact, whether you win or not, 100% of donations are donated to associations american charities. These help to feed the most vulnerable people : children, the elderly and heroes in the front line of the fight against the sars coronavirus.

The MCU began in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man. The Avengers then assembled in 2012 in The Avengers. Since then, the six super-heroes had become iconic until the tragic death of three of them in Avengers : Endgame in 2019. So, while Chris Evans thinks he can’t compete with the offer of Chris Pratt, this is not what the fans are feeling. For them, this is an amazing opportunity to be able to discuss with the cast of the original Avengers since we do not will probably never be together.

Marvel : the brothers Russo are not against resurrecting Iron Man

Sources : CBR, All-In Challenge