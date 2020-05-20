A countdown confirms the vent end of Season 2 on Fortnite

The end of the Season 2, Chapter 2, Fortnite Battle Royale has never been so close with this leak that we clearly confirms an event in some time.

It has now been many weeks that the players are waiting with baited breath to see what’s going to book the 3 Season of the second chapter of Fortnite Battle Royale. We have had many rumors, speculations and leaks on the subject, but nothing has yet been officially confirmed by Epic Games.

And while we’re more than just a few days of the end of Season 2 and that the update 12.60, which may be one of the last of the season, just arrived, leaks interesting surfaced.

This leak is for a countdown timer we have now in the habit of seeing almost before each event for many seasons. We have seen it before the concert, Travis Scott, before the meteorite came back just at the top of Dusty Depot in the Season 10, and many others.

And today, it would seem that this countdown is back soon, but at the top of the Agency for the event which should be named “Last Judgement”.

There are many possibilities concerning this event, in particular, that the map becomes flooded but for the moment we don’t really know more. It will have to wait for Season 3 or a little before to get information on the result of the history of Fortnite Battle Royale.