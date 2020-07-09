a couple in distress [Vidéo]

Wednesday, July 8 in the morning, he showed each of his side. Mathieu and Nathalie Pichon are in a couple, and their jobs are threatened by the crisis. Mathieu is a senior software engineer at Nokia, and has worked for five years in Lannion (Côtes d’armor). Their work is now threatened by a social plan. In the framework of this plan, your message can be deleted and it is a family that lives in the uncertainty. “A lot of anger and lot of anxiety” anxiety is the same for Nathalie, the partner of Mathieu. She works in Morlaix (Finistère) with Hop!, low-cost subsidiary of Air France, where the restructuring is announced. For her, the move is not an option. “There is a lot of anger, is very anxious for the future. We’re going to be here, we have our family here,” she says. Mathieu and Nathalie Pichon, have three children and have been mobilized in the hope of saving their jobs.