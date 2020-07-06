a crane to work at high speed

Bouches-du-Rhône the July 06, 2020 – William ALLAIRE – BTP

W. Allaire Dot – an ability to lift items weighing up to a hundred tons, this crane XXL dplace the rail pieces like matchsticks.

After a pause of a couple of weeks due to the health care crisis, the work of modernization of the line Marseilles-Gardanne-Aix resumed at the beginning of may. On the 29th of June, Egenie and TSO (group NGE) has mobilized a crane lifting XXL to order the new reference for the aix platform.

Since more than two years ago, the construction machines are almost as numerous as the TER train to Aix-en-Provence. Egenie, Wise Railway and TSOsubsidiaries of NGE authorized by SNCF Networkthey are working to complete the second phase of the modernization project of the axes Marseilles-Gardanne-Aix-en-Provence (MGA2). Behind the silhouette, without amendment of the section of travellers, trapped in its architecture, typical of the style and rail of the end of the NINETEENTH centuryand shekel, the ballet of bulldozers has taken possession of the tract. Last year, a first tape is important and has a t taken with the delivery of two books strategic : the railroad bridge of the avenue Robert Schuman, located at the tip of the trackwork aix platform, was expanded from two lanes to five, and the bridge that extends over the rails as to be lengthened to serve the cinquime dock amnag in front of the station.

The site today is still a steady pace to put the station into service as planned at the end of the year 2020 says Jacques Frossarddirector rgional SNCF Network. To compensate for the delay caused by the break strength of a couple of weeks, induced by the crisis of the health, the administrator of the network rrif has d resolve to interrupt the circulation of trains longer than planned between Gardanne, Aix and Meyrargues. The traffic is interrupted from the 29th of June, and the cut will last for a month more until the month of December accurate Jacques Frossard. The users of the TER of Aix-Marseille, you will take your evil in patience and falling back on the cars of substitution established by the Region.

A lifting crane XXL

In the spring of dserts by travellers, the work is in full swing. The monitoring of the plan of the train station of Aachen is in the process of being completely reconfigur with the addition of a lane cinquime says Alexandra Birothe director of the operation in the SNCF Network. The project is now entering the last year of the straight. One of the ends of the ballast and a new reference says Robin Herv, master controller jobs in Egenie.

In this June 29, the companies are included in a booster of weight to complete one of the operations in the most complex of the project. A crane lift of railroad property of the TSO makes its first foray on the slopes in the region of Provence-Alpes-Cte d’azur to make the installation of a second switch between the beam paths of the station. Unique in france, this monster of steel 36 tons soulve the pices of the switch mounted in the trmie which is adjacent to the station to put in the ballast. Thanks to the crane, is divided by two the time of intervention is flicite Jean-Yves Oliver, director of works in Egenie. Gear (KRC 1200), manufacturing of austria, shows the strength worthy of an Arnold Schwarzenegger hyperstroidien : point a capacity of lifting of items weighing up to one hundred tons, and psalm, the rail pieces like matchsticks. After rcupr the pices of the reference psent from 15 to 30 tons each, the crane, the dpose your location dfinitif sides of the beam paths. This maneuver is done in a record time (1: 30 pm 2 hours), the SNCF Network has the way free to carry out the final phase of the project. After that, the landscape of the way, we’re going to expand the docks of up to 220 square metres that will allow them to accommodate longer trains, three trains instead of two today accurate Jacques Frossard. Incidentally, one of the old docks will be upgraded to the required standard PRM (persons with mobility rduite). Ds this t, the subsidiaries of NGE will be installed crans noise barriers along the pathway which adjoins the platform in aix. The construction continues also in priphrie : after the expansion of the railway platform, Enegie will be the second route between Gardanne and Luynes.

The end of 2020, when the train station of Aix will be finally back in service, the supply of transport will be won by the performance. Thanks to the new switch, the train will go faster. They can cross the needles of 60 km/h instead of 30 km/hour before adds Alexandra Biro. A gain of fluidit apprciable for travelers ss to spend part of your day on the TER avanant the look of the small tourist trains.