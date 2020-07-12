A cycle of films of Tommy Lee Jones in August in the channel TCM.

After a cycle dedicated to Denzel Washington in this month of July, in August this year to a cycle of Tommy Lee Jones in the channel TCM Movie. A movie every Friday at 20h50.

August 7 : The Fugitive (1993) Andrew Davis, with Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones and Sela Ward.

14 of U. S. Marshals (1998), Stuart Baird, with Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes and Robert Downey Jr.

The 21, the Legitimate violence (1977), John Flynn, with Tommy Lee Jones, William Wind, and Linda Haynes.

28, In the valley of Elah (2007), Paul Haggis, with Tommy Lee Jones, Charlize Theron and Susan Sarandon.