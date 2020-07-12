A dark mood, but the foolish cravings of the dance floor : pop music has never been marked in the last 10 years

Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Lady Gaga this year. The tempo of the 20 songs most popular in the year 2020 is 120 Beats (120 beats per minute) is the fastest since 2009. What explains this phenomenon ?

Patrick Thevenin : There is a huge performance in the last four or five years of house music and the disco which are processed and delivered to the taste of the day. We see it already with people like Kanye West, that the tubes of samples of house music. I think that one is out of a period with a mix between rock and dance. I see it a bit like a cycle of the return of the 90’s. We are in the midst of a resurgence of the 90’s. The house in new york, which are derived from the disco, was at its maximum. In reality, it is a story of cycles.

This phenomenon is true everywhere it is true. This can be done in both the pop as well as in the dance music underground.

You can be an ease also for DJs. A new generation has discovered this sound with songs that can be easily hummed. In the decade of the 90, we knew really the lyrics of the songs. We were dancing, we were able to sing, I think of a song like “Gypsy Woman (she’s homeless)” by Crystal Waters. It was not a structure pop that it existed, that has been deconstructed. There is a whole young generation that has not known this, in fact, and discovered this phenomenon. There are a lot of tubes of the decade of 1990, that are remixed today. There’s a whole circuit of return to the market of the new version, nick new of the big hits of the decade of the 90’s. This phenomenon is really noticeable in the last two or three years.

Ten years ago, we were in the revival of the 80’s, in a music more cold, more and more electronic. No, it’s in the music that is more warm, much more speech, more singing, with lyrics that do not lend themselves to a consequence (of the words that say that we must kiss, that say how we met). These are not words of depressing.

Is what that has to do with the economic crisis ? It is very possible. The dance music are related to the economic context of the time. For example, it is surprising that Calvin Harris will return to the house.

With Dua Lipa, there is a certain ease of listening, while with Lady Gaga, the song seems to constantly reinvent himself. Justin Timberlake has made a recent duet that is very house and disco.

It is seen that in the clips that arrived today, there is a lot of dancing, people that are staged in the dance. It may be that the containment has been involved in this phenomenon. We begin to see the skates in the video clips that come directly from the disk of figure skating of the 70’s.

How do you explain this mad desire to dance at this point after this period of confinement ?

This phenomenon, known applies to music that is easy to dance to. You can dance, no matter how, this glue always. The techno is more difficult to dance. It is necessary to return in a kind of trance is repetitive.

With all of these titles are a great success in the lists of this year, the pace is slower than that of the techno. It is in the rhythm of the heart, 120 Bpm, on the side of love is evident in this story of rhythm. It is the rhythm of life. I think that may be why it is easier and tempting to dance on these securities.

In 1985, there was Wham, and now it was Billie Eilish, which is quite negative and even depressed in his words. Why so much negativity ? Is this a report at the time ?

The voice can play an important role also, as with Miley Cyrus, who has a very sad voice somewhere, a voice very lacrimale.

For comparison, the disco and house music, however, not only happiness and joy. The example of the iconic song from Crystal Waters, this is the story of a girl who has a home and everybody was dancing and singing the lyrics of the song in spite of everything (“she’s homeless”, “she’s homeless”, editor’s note). The disco can sometimes be very violent. It is a music of the economic crisis. “Saturday night fever” is a film, in fact, very dark.

The singers under thirty years of age at present there are, unfortunately, many in the lament. It is a phenomenon linked to the Millennials. It is always necessary that you have a little bit of suffering.

The album of Jessie Ware, to the contrary, is excessively dancing, night club, very beautiful, very positive. The singer of Moloko, Róisín Murphy, returns with songs with great house music.

“Grenade” Clara Luciani is a song perfectly danceable disco and variety. There is also the artist Connie that is a great pastiche of the disco. The sad part does not seem to be as powerful. This was more pronounced there are three, four years, really. There is, however, a return to music that is very quiet and very slow.

After the Second world War we wanted to listen to songs that described a world in which we live. To do décriviaient not the place where he lived. Is that there has been a change of behavior in the tapping ? We listen to music when one is depressed or dance ? What are the parts symbolic ?

There is a way that the singer tortured in the young generation of artists. Are the features of his generation.

The most iconic of the euro pop depressed has been symbolized, finally, through the title of Stromae, “Alors on danse”.

In fact, it was a piece of dance, but very sad. As we can see in the result of which gave the évoultion of his career, unfortunately. The case of Jeanne Added can also be referred to.

There are always people to think that sad music is more interesting than the pop music, that dance music, as I think that it is easier to write a sad song than to write a song that makes people dance. The last of Madonna is very danceable, for example.