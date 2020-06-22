A deep immersion in the creation of the Magic of Disney / Movie

Each time a new movie comes out, there are the featurettes that show generic images of the cast and crew in the production, whether on your site or somewhere in the backlot of the studio. There are interviews to provide information vague on the story and the characters, as well as some knowledge about the film, that we have not seen yet. Even the special traditional features included in the video versions of movies at home, do not dig much deeper than that. But In the unknown: Make Frozen 2a new documentary film series available exclusively on Disney + of June 26,offers a look that is unprecedented in the process of creating a production of Walt Disney Animation, showing the challenges of making a film that is awaited by millions of fans around the world, including the moments when the production doesn’t always work as well.

Disney + offers a weekly column for the realization of the live-action Star wars the series The Mandalorian with a documentary series where each episode focuses on a different aspect of the production. And now there are In the unknown: Make Frozen 2, a documentary series of six parts of the director Megan Harding that takes place in the scenes of the animated sequel to the top level of Disney as the team prepares for the premiere of the film with only 11 months in the production schedule. There is still much work to do in the film, and only 20% of the movie is finished.

The series in depth follows the evolution of the film as it continues to come together slowly, writing and recording songs for songwriters married Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopezthe conduct of the person scenes of animators and supervised by the directors of the Jennifer Lee (who is also the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation), and Chris Buck. The series focuses on sequences of crack that just won’t work, not to mention the screening of the film to the confidence that the brain of the themes of the films of Disney animation a time and time again. There is even time devoted to some of the trials and tribulations of staff that took place in the course of the year, which led to the premiere of the film.

The process of the making of a Disney movie is not too far from the Pixar Animation. It takes three to four years to complete an animated film, and it always changes along the way. This is thanks in large part to the projected film from time to time with the other filmmakers of Disney, a collection of some of the brightest minds in the animated narration. Directors and screenwriters of films like Moana, Wreck-It Ralph, Zootopie, The Little Mermaidthe following Stripe and the last dragonand most of all to come to Disney to see a version of the approximate and the unfinished film, consisting of storyboards, animations, songs, dialogues and everything that is available in its current form. After each projection, the confidence that the brain gives information that is so raw and honest about the film, indicating to the filmmakers of their faces, what works, what doesn’t, what is confusing, what needs to be improved, etc, Nothing is forbidden. Then, Lee and Buck take notes and go back and make improvements to the film until the next projection. Wash rinse. Repeat.

But this is just the explanation at the level of the road surface Frozen 2 walking to the big screen. Where this new documentary series goes beyond the other previews previous behind-the-scenes of blockbuster movies, is the time spent with the filmmakers who take the key decisions in the evolution of the story. The series contains several stories in progress (at least in the first three episodes, which have been provided in advance) that reveal the collaborative nature of the cinema of animation, each person plays a key role in the way that a movie like Frozen 2 comes along.

A thread is still the host Malerie Walters while she is working on several plans for the film, each one requires its own special touch while Lee and Buck the guide by giving them what they need for the film. It begins with a plan for the big musical number Elsa “Into the Unknown” and move on to another big ballad rock inspiration of the 80 Kristoff ” Lost in the Woods “. The cameras continue to Walters while she is sitting in his place of animation and modifies little by little, the plans assigned to it, as well as the boards of supervisors of the animation. You watch as she pays attention to every minute detail on the screen, which will account for only a couple of minutes of footage. That the changes are not Elsa, so that they do not seem to be so clumsy, and gets a little embarrassed when she shows how she uses multiple records to fans of itself to help to block a part of a musical sequence involving several reindeer singers. It gives a whole new appreciation for just one moment of animation, and even Idina Menzel they see with admiration what Walters is working in a charming and sincere.

During this time, the biggest obstacle that Lee and Buck are faced through the first three episodes of the series, the end of the film, comes to the sequence involving the song ” Show Yourself “. This is one of the most perplexing and difficult of the production, mainly because they have not yet discovered who, or what is called Elsa, who is at the heart of his motivation in this suite. It is quite surprising that a powerful moment of the film has been understood at this stage of the production. This struggle reveals the extent to which it can be difficult to connect the story at the center of the film, which is helped by the artists of storyboard and an editor of the history Marc E. Smith. The documentary is not afraid of the frustration that comes from giving form to this sequence in particular, take note of at what point in the process of making an animation film can be meticulous, especially on this scale.

But in spite of all the difficulties related to the realization of a Disney movie, there are infinitely more wins. It is really wonderful to see Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck will turn to see the sequence of “Toward the Unknown”, organized for the first time with a full orchestra. It has so much power with all these instruments, behind him, and the documentary lets the music shine through, playing much more in the words than in the film. There are also moments of touching honesty and overwhelming, as when Kristen Bell is reflected in the way in which the sequence with the song “The Next Right Thing” has helped to manage their own depression and anxiety, and it is touching to see sing through real tears, and she belts out the ballad in the study.

In the unknown: Make Frozen 2 it is an informative overview and fascinating to the achievement of one of the greatest animated films ever made. Some may not be enthralled by looking at pictures of meetings between the different creators of Frozen 2 and see how the sausage of a comic strip that makes. But for those who have more than a passing interest in cinema, especially animation, is a revealing and rewarding. In addition, there is always the movie of the usual lines of recording songs, but with more time to display the time that the process can take and how the filmmakers are working with them to get the best for the film. He has done I I would like to be able to go back and learn all the tricks of the trade to work in the animation, so I can only imagine how it is going to inspire the next generation of geeks of the animation.

