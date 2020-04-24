A dinner with Emilia Clarke ? It’s for a good cause

Would you be interested in a small time in the company of Emilia Clarke ? Yes, we speak well of the actress who has embodied the character of Daenerys Targaryen in the hit series Game of Thones, the famous ” Mother of dragons “.

And this is not a joke, because it is the woman herself that the offers. Indeed, in the framework of the funding of the charitable activities of his association SameYou, it offers its fans via Instagram a dinner in his company in order to raise fundswith an objective set at 250,000 pounds.

She urged the entire world to make a donation, to help his charity organization ” to create beds for patients with coronavirus and to help people recover from brain damage at home in order to free up more beds.” And if you’re lucky(se) you will be part of the twelve people will be selected at random for a dinner virtual with it.

The fight of one who has suffered from two ruptures of aneurysm brain some time ago

Like this initiative of Emilia Clarke – aka Daenerys Targaryen – a number of initiatives to support the effort of the different actors that are working to combat the pandemic of sars Coronavirus COVID-19 see the light of day.

Thus, in recent times, we see more and more manufacturers focus their production lines to the manufacture of protections to the destination of the caregivers and patients, namely, protection masks and respirators, magnates philanthropists, put his hand to the pocket to support the underprivileged, etc

But this is not only to his fans that Clarke will address. It asks in effect to the people around the world accompany it in its efforts to help its neighbour. And she knows something about it since it was faced with two ruptures of aneurysms brain in 2011. Reason for which it was founded SameYou to help people with STROKE and suffered brain damage.

A fundraiser to create a clinical rehabilitation and release hospital beds

Speaking about the famous dinner, ” We’re going to cook together and eat together. And we will discuss a lot of things – the isolation and the fear and also funny videos. And, you know, I can’t really cook. So, it’s going to be fun, ” it announced on its post Instagram. For accuracy, it will be a dinner virtual, social distancing requires.

And in the framework of this initiative, she works with the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital (Massachusetts) and University College Hospital London in order to “(…) create a rehabilitation clinic virtual ” to help victims of brain injuries to get out of the insulation. She adds that “we must do all that we can to free up as many beds as possible” to support caregivers in their mission in these times of health crisis.







