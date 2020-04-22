a “distant cousin” sends a message that is unexpected in The Big Heads

Since the return on The Large Heads of Laurent Ruquier, candidates anonymous intervene to interpret a song with the aim of getting to the end of the text before the columnists discover what song it is, and guess who is the interpreter. But surprise, surprise, this Tuesday, 21 April, Natalie was not a candidate in anonymous as the other. If it is not managed to win with his song of the Great Sophie, she made an announcement that has the effect of a bomb. Praised for its performance by the chroniclers, and in particular Christine Bravo, who made his big return in the show, the auditor announced that it: “would invite a day, if I become famous, like my cousin Florent Pagny ! Because my maiden name, it is Pagny”. Ravi, Laurent Ruquier has been outbid : “Oh we love it well-Florent, it is a buddy, we like it a lot !”

Future reunion ?

In the show The Big Heads, Nathalie noted, however, that she had never met her famous cousin Florent Pagny : “Unfortunately, I’ve never had the chance to meet him ! It is a pity “. In fact, Nathalie has announced ” be a very distant cousin “. But very sure of herself, the candidate has taken advantage of his glory momentary during the show to launch a very clear message to his distant cousin : “I do not ask better than to meet him, and then sing a little song with him, that’s all ! (…) I’m not greedy, I request

