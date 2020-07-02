a documentary about the adaptations of Stephen King in the film

From Carrie au bal du diabledirected by Brian de Parla in 1976, after Carriethe first published novel by Stephen King, the work of the master of horror does not cease to be subject to adjustments. A phenomenon that wanted to take over for Daphne Baiwir, a young director of the belgian, for his upcoming documentary, King on the screen. The project will be borne by the production company of French cinema of the Beach (In the front of the bars, Lifeboat).

Daphne Baiwir is preparing a documentary about the film adaptations of the work of Stephen King, an author who dedicates an admiration without terminals from the age of 10 years. " I devour the stories of Stephen King since I was a kid, my father gave me a day book BrightI was scared, but I loved it and since then I've read all your books and seen all the adaptations to the cinema "she says to Paris-Normandie. Adapted into a television series, comic, or even in the tables, the work of the master of horror seems to be inexhaustible. There are currently more than 80 film adaptations brought to the screen by more than 50 filmmakers. Among the cult movies, Bright Stanley Kubrick (1980), Dead Zone David Cronenberg (1983), The misery Rob Reiner (1990), The green line Frank Darabont (2000), without forgetting the films derived from It is. For the director, 27-year-old is not" it is not surprising that Stephen King inspired much of the movie […]it is not only in the terror, the gore, which mixes several genres such as fantasy, detective, science-fiction, it also discusses very well the american society and its shortcomings ".

In total, 25 of filmmakers who have adapted Stephen King to the screen should be treated in the documentary. 15 of them have already been officially announced. It comes from Frank Darabont, Mick Garris, Taylor Hackford, Mikael Salomon, Scott Hicks, Tom Holland, John Harrison, Mikael Håfström, Craig R. Baxley, Vincenzo Natal, Peter Askin, Zak Hilditch, André Øvredal, Jeff Beesley, and, finally, JP Scott. ” I had a strong desire to give a voice to filmmakers who have put in images of these fantastic stories, their feelings, their reactions and share it with all fans of Stephen King “says Daphne Baiwir. ” We are a kind of intergenerational community of readers and viewers around the world, this movie is going to be a bond between us. It is also the magic of cinema. “

A film made with and for the fans Title King on the screenit will be his second documentary as director. Launched in the year 2019, Deauville and the american dream it has also been produced by The Films of the Beach. It traces the history of the Festival American of Deauville. It was already a matter of a look of the cross, but in the american independent film this time. Many of the great personalities of the cinema had been involved as Michael Douglas, Ira Sachs, Claude Lelouch, Stéphane Brizé, or Gilles Jacob, among others. The shot King on the screen you should start the next month of September, in the united States. To finance the project, the production of the company was prepared to request fans all over the world by the master of horror by the launch of an operation of crowdfunding.

More than € 10,000 of waiting, over 12,000 € have already been harvested. If you want to support the campaign, it is in this direction . The operation will last until the 4th of July next. Many prizes on offer, such as books by Stephen King, or invitations to the premiere screening of the documentary. By Daphne Baiwir, it’s going to be a movie that will be the day” and thanks to the Stephen King fans ! “ To follow the progress of the documentary, it is in this direction.

