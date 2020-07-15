A documentary about the murder on the origin of the “Twin Peaks” is in preparation

“Blonde, Beautiful, and of the Dead,” announced for 2018, which will be finally released in the year 2021, it is a book about the events that inspired Mark Frost and David Lynch to write Twin Peaks”. In parallel, an adaptation in the form of a documentary is in preparation.

Two years ago we announced since the publication and adaptation in a series of documentaries Blonde, beautiful and dead : the murder that was inspired by Twin Peaksbut the book will not be finally released before the winter of 2021, and the series of the project, therefore, has not given result. On the other hand, the editorial Metabook has confirmed last week to the magazine Movie Maker the publishing unit of Amazon has bought the rights to the book and plans to adapt the survey to David Bushman and Mark Givens in documentary cinema.

Benjamin Alfonsi, one of the founders of Metabook, is announced as the director. This will be his first feature film after having signed in the year 2019 The Skeleton Of A Childa short documentary about Harry Eastlack, known case of FOP (fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, the “disease of the stone man”). According to his words, reported the Filmmaker, he hopes to be able to give you finally a voice of Hazel Drew. The body of the young woman had been found in 1908 in Sand Lake City, in the state of New York, on the edge of a pond…

Then, who killed Hazel Drew ?

Mark Frost, co-creator of the series, signing the preface to the book : “The first murder in the history that captivated me as a child, in the case of Hazel, Drew, takes you on a node of the maelstrom of political intrigue, stories of money, sex and power that seem incredibly contemporary. This story haunted me up to that provide, decades later, the material is a nightmare for the origin of this tragic story that asked the question : ‘Who killed Laura Palmer ?’.” Dive back into the murky waters of this pond morbid ? This does not mean, necessarily, that if it is to regain a little of the atmosphere of gloom and melancholy of the cult series. Then, who killed Hazel Drew ?