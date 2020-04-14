A documentary on Coachella released with Beyoncé, Drake, Kanye West and more

A documentary entitled “Coachella: 20 years in the wilderness” was released on the same day as the festival was to take place this year.

Coachella: 20 years in the desert has been published on Friday, 10 April, the same day that the annual festival was originally scheduled to start this year before being postponed to the autumn in the wake of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Although the portion 2020 of the festival of the arts, and popular music in Indio, California, takes place now in October in the midst of concerns related to COVID-19, the participants full of hope and music fans in general can all listen to the new documentary dubbed “Couchella”. Youtube movie Originals, with a duration of nearly two hours, directed and produced by Chris Perkel, explores the best times between 1999 and 2019 of which have made the festival so iconic. The document includes excerpts from some of the performance for the most revolutionary, including the game of heads up displays history of Beyoncé 2018 nicknamed “Beychella”, as well as tons of tales from behind the scenes.

In addition to Beychella, other moments of cultural change are captured in the documentary, such as the emergence of Tupac as a hologram during the filming of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg in 2012, as well as the memorable meeting of Outkast in 2014. Other appearances include the likes of Kanye West, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Drake, Cardi B, and more.

Initially, Perkel was reluctant to accept the planned release of the film due to the delay of the festival. “There has been a lot of internal deliberations about when and how to publish it in this new context”, he revealed. “As a filmmaker, I am grateful for the fact that it came out now, mainly in the place of the Coachella spring. This provides the opportunity for a small community experience by proxy which we all really want and that we’re forced to live without for the time being. “Coachella will now be held the weekend of October 9 to 11, and in the weekend from 16 to 18 October later this year. The headliners include Frank Ocean, Travis Scott and Rage Against The Machine, with the additional performance of Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert and many others. Watch Coachella: 20 years in the desert below:

