A documentary on Rihanna soon on Amazon

Three years that she has not gone out of new album ( since Anti in 2016 ) and yet, Rihanna never stops talking about it . If his fans are waiting for his return to music with impatience, it is in a documentary exclusive that they will have the opportunity to see it very soon .

The singer has spent a deal with Amazon Prime Videowho has bought the documentary on Huey for 22 million eurosaccording to the Hollywood Reporter. It is directed by Peter Berg, ( creator of the series Friday Night Lights ) , who turned over 1200 hours of rush with the singer that it follows from 2016 .

Moreover, the documentary could also refer to the attack murderer Nice this year, because Rihanna was there . Peter Berg has spoken about this :

“She had to do a concert for July 14 . And the driver who has killed all these people did it right in front of our hotel . So even if I tried to do something light, I have been at the forefront of something terrible . “

The documentary is being sold as “without a filter“with the aim of “telling the evolution of one of pop artists of the most known in the world”. Peter Berg has had exclusive access to his private lifewith his friends, his family, his teams… Especially today Rihanna is no longer considered as a “simple” pop star but as a real business woman.

In fact, over the past few years Rihanna has launched her brand Fenty with which it created as well of the saps, sneakers, beauty products, lingerie… And she has even created his luxury home with the group LVMH this year ! In short, Rihanna is at the head of a real empire, and according to the magazine Forbesit would be downright the singer is the richest man in the world.

The documentary about the pop stars are the new spearhead of the platforms of streaming, for example, with that of Beyoncé this year Netflix title Homecomingor him Lady Gaga two years ago, Gaga : five foot two. Apple TV + there is also with the output in 2020 of a documentary on the young sensation american Billie Eilish .