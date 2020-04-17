a documentary on the rapper in new york in preparation

Since his assassination, on 19 February, the world to discover sadly that Pop Smoke had much more of the current projects that he could allow it to appear.

And once again, the public is surprised by a new announcement : a documentary on the life of the rapper newyork is in course of preparation according to Steven Victor, the director of his label, which told in an interview for Complex.

Pop Smoke had referred to himeven in an interview the possibility of a documentary on his life arrives. It was a little less two weeks before his death. That said, one wonders what that could tell a documentary on a career, unfortunately, too short ? Canbe speaktone of his past ? Inevitably there will be a party dedicated to his death, and how she has been able to impact the industry as a whole. And we can expect to learn more about the design of his album posthumous, directed by 50 Cent.

For the moment, it is not known if a platform for video on demand planned to broadcast the documentary, as Netflix was able to do it for Travis Scott or Nekfeu.

