A drone gives Malcolm his trophy. Check out the cat

MOSCOW.

The social distancing it can be prevented that the players and the leaders of the Zenit St Petersburg meet in person, but the Russian club had a novel idea when he gave his award to the Player of the Month using a drone.

The brazilian Malcom amounted to almost 30 per cent of the votes of the fans to stay with the prize of march, when Zenit pulled out a lead of nine points at the top of the standings of the Russian league before the season was stopped due to the pandemic coronavirus.

A special message from Malcolm #StayHome pic.twitter.com/244bH5EHAY — FC Zenit in English- (@fczenit_en) April 10, 2020

Russia is in quarantine until the 30th of April and the league is paused until may 31, but the club managed to deliver the trophy, without which the brazilian had to come out of his apartment.

“I just got a message that I need to open a window, “said Malcolm in a video that he recorded while a drone hovered outside of his apartment.

The drone came through the window and scared the cat out of the player before landing on the floor for Malcolm to collect his trophy.

Malcom thanked the fans for being chosen as the best of the month, and closed the video, which collates images of the apartment with some taken from the drone, saying: “Stay at home, it is important to“.

More than 1.6 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus at the global level and more than 100 thousand have died. Russia has more than 13-thousand ,500 confirmed cases and 106 deaths.

