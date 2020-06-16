A easy recipe of apple crumble, pears, hazelnuts and almonds

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
17


We all know that this cake with a thick British accent which delights large and small. Good news, we found a recipe super easy and quick to make. Has your kitchen.

You know us, we love to find sweet recipes, as a small chou buns, house, Fluffy Pancakes, or a delicious brownie vegan. And when you do not require too much time and effort (because yes, roll out the dough, is the fatigue), it is even better ! Today, we’re going to share a recipe of apple crumble, pears, hazelnuts and almonds super easy and quick to prepare.

For this, you need to :

  • 3 apples
  • 2 pears
  • 100 gr of bread. We advise you of theAmibiotethe bread that wants to do good to your microbiota
  • 30 gr of coconut oil
  • 1 teaspoon of cinnamon
  • 60 gr of almond powder
  • 40 gr of hazelnuts
  • 40 gr of sugar coconut
  • 50 gr of mashed almonds

The preparation

  • The rind of the fruit and cut in the parts.
  • do cook for 10 minutes over medium heat in a saucepan (do not boil down to a compote).
  • To preheat the oven.
  • Cut the bread in small pieces the size of dice.
  • Mix the small pieces of bread, almond powder, chopped nuts, coconut oil, melted, sugar, mashed almonds and cinnamon.
  • Place the fruit in a mould from the oven. The cover of the topping and make bake for 20 to 25 minutes.
  • Enjoy the warm with, if you wish, a yogurt plant, the nature flavor of coconut or almond.

Find us on instagram @voici_style





Related Post:  Drake at the side of Mister V on a new project, the info

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here