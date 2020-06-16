A easy recipe of apple crumble, pears, hazelnuts and almonds

We all know that this cake with a thick British accent which delights large and small. Good news, we found a recipe super easy and quick to make. Has your kitchen.
You know us, we love to find sweet recipes, as a small chou buns, house, Fluffy Pancakes, or a delicious brownie vegan. And when you do not require too much time and effort (because yes, roll out the dough, is the fatigue), it is even better ! Today, we’re going to share a recipe of apple crumble, pears, hazelnuts and almonds super easy and quick to prepare.
For this, you need to :
- 3 apples
- 2 pears
- 100 gr of bread. We advise you of theAmibiotethe bread that wants to do good to your microbiota
- 30 gr of coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon of cinnamon
- 60 gr of almond powder
- 40 gr of hazelnuts
- 40 gr of sugar coconut
- 50 gr of mashed almonds
The preparation
- The rind of the fruit and cut in the parts.
- do cook for 10 minutes over medium heat in a saucepan (do not boil down to a compote).
- To preheat the oven.
- Cut the bread in small pieces the size of dice.
- Mix the small pieces of bread, almond powder, chopped nuts, coconut oil, melted, sugar, mashed almonds and cinnamon.
- Place the fruit in a mould from the oven. The cover of the topping and make bake for 20 to 25 minutes.
- Enjoy the warm with, if you wish, a yogurt plant, the nature flavor of coconut or almond.
