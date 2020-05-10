A fake news on Beyoncé and Jay-Z led the British to register on the electoral lists

Company

Between the approach of Brexit and the general elections in less than three weeks, the british citizens have had enough of the politics. With this tweet, a communicating british wants to remind users not to forget to register on the electoral lists.

” Beyoncé and her husband rapper Jay-Z have confirmed their separation “announcement on Twitter Marvyn Harrison, a specialist british communications. In taguant the BBC and by adding a link to what appears to be the article in question, there is every reason to believe that this information is true, and makes you want to know more.

However, by clicking on the link, it does not fall on a BBC article announcing the separation of the two stars, but on the official website of the british government to register on the electoral lists. The british citizens have until November 26th to register on the lists in the views of the general elections that will take place on 12 December in order to elect the new members of the House of commons of the country, and thus a new Prime minister.

” I think there’s an apathy around this election, many (citizens, editor’s note) are out of print and depart from the policy that we talk about constantly “says Marvyn Harrison with the Daily Mail. According to him, the people have had enough of the politics and identify more with celebrities, where her desire to engage internet users with a fake news regarding Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Repartagée more than 8 200 times, and loved more than 13 700 times, this initiative to say the least, amazing seems to be appreciated by internet users.

How to use click-bait for the greater good 👏 — Arshiya Nazir (@SheJustTweets) November 22, 2019

“ How to use the bait for the good of all, bravo “

I like what you’ve done there 🙂 — Susan P (@downatheel) November 21, 2019

“ I like what you doing here “

“ You got me trapped I’m decent ? “

Under any other circumstances I would have been PISSED that this was fake. But this is for a noble reason — ZUVA (@ZuvaSeven) November 22, 2019

“ In any other circumstances, I would have been upset that this is fake. But it is for a noble reason “

And the technique seems also to be effective. Some do not hesitate to say that they are registered on the electoral lists thanks to this reminder original.

You got me. Finally registered though 😂 — Jessica (@MissJLB_) November 21, 2019

“ Thou hast had. I’m finally registered, however, “

Hahaha nice one! I moved Las month Forgot I needed to re register! — K. Capz (@KwesiCapo) November 22, 2019

“ Hahahaha nice ! I moved last month and I forgot that I had to re-register ! “

Honestly, thanks for reminding me. — cymbalsrush (@DejiOlawunmi) November 22, 2019

“ Honestly, thank you for reminding me “

Not question to influence the vote of internet users, the communicator just wants to remind the importance of the duty of a citizen to vote. ” The person for whom you vote is a personal choice and you don’t need to say why. But sign up on the lists is a very important element of our democracy and we should do our part of the work. Let’s make our voices heard and come together, as a united country, to more important things “, he adds.