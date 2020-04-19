A famous artist takes violently to the singer !

Although the singer Angèle has an undeniable talent for music, certain celebrities are far from big fans of the artist. We will reveal to you the details in this article.

While recently Cauet has attacked the singer, the latter is once again at the heart of a controversy. It must be said that at the present time, Angela is in the sights of some famous artists. The reason for this ? His words in his songs, to say the least scathing tend to annoy the men. This is the case for Jean-Louis Murat, who did not mince words to describe the young woman. In addition, the artist, 68-year-old has an opinion well settled on the result of the career of the interpreter Balance your what.

On the occasion of his interview with Paris Match, Jean-Louis Murat so has said about the singer of 25 years : “Angela, this is a Chantal Goya 2.0. And I know what I’m talking about, Lucie, my little daughter of 8 years old, it is crazy. We, guys, it overlooks with a pellet crazy. She said : “You we not look, you do not touch”, while making a choreography of peep show. “. Obviously, the artist is far from to wear Angèle in his heart. Indeed, his remarks prove that he does not adhere to the words of the young woman. Moreover, to matters worse, the one who has just released her new album titled Baby Love predicted the approaching end of the career of the singer.

Always micro Paris Matchthe singer of 68 years reveals the difference between Angèle and the superstars like Beyoncé or Rihanna. According to him, these artists are at the top thanks to the efforts of the men who closely follow their careers. As for the singer, francophone, Jean-Louis Murat says : “it’s going to take the air of a pre-grandma soon, and it will be finished “. The question remains whether main accused will respond soon to these attacks. Case to follow…