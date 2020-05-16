A famous narrator openly mocks the hidden scar of Joaquin Phoenix, the audience calling for his resignation

People and royalty

During a broadcast earlier this week, the presenter american Wendy Williams has allowed a joke about a physical defect in the face of Joaquin Phoenix, and has drawn the ire of the internet users.

In the country of freedom of expression, some of the jokes do not pass. The presenter of the talk show, Wendy Williams, has personally done the costs. While she lingered on the physical “strangely attractive” to the actor of 45 years, recently Oscar-nominated for his performance in Jokerthe facilitator has tackled one of his small physical defects.

The actor has a scar at the level of the upper lip, on which he never expressed, suggesting that it has undergone a surgical operation to remove what is called more commonly a ” hare lip “. The presenter has sought first his words : “It was one of those, what do you call it ? A cleft lip, a cleft palate. “She then lifted her upper lip with his finger, as to mimic the condition before adding : “I find it very attractive. “

If the comment has nothing negative in itself, a lot of people are offended by this imitation deemed inappropriate. The football player in the canadian-american Adam Bighill, who was born with a cleft lip and so the son, Beau, was also born with a cleft, was one of the celebrities who have condemned openly Williams, describing his behavior as “ugly and offensive “.

This needs a RT!!! 🤬🤬🤬@WendyWilliams mimics no longer has cleft lip and palate person!! I have a cleft lip and palate, so does my son who was just born, her actions are hideous and OFFENSIVE. Promoting bullying, with her platform, that’s IRRESPONSIBLE!! #EndBullying https://t.co/ynPidLaGf5 — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 10, 2020

The athlete has decided to publish a daily message on Twitter, as Williams will not be excused. The presenter has finally expressed 10 days later and said that the benefits of the program would be distributed to charities for cleft palate.

. @Bighill44 We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourages our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community. — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 16, 2020

Bighill has since accepted the apology, late of Williams. He responded on Twitter : “Thank you @WendyWilliams for your apology, your gift, and thought to be Beautiful today for her operation. I forgive you, and I encourage others to do the same. I wish you all the best. “

Recall that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventiona cleft lip and a cleft palate “are birth defects that occur when the lip or the mouth of a baby do not form properly during pregnancy. Together, these birth defects commonly are called “clefts orofacial” .

This congenital abnormality can lead to feeding problems, hearing, dentition, and speech.

In an interview for Vanity Fairthe actor stated that his scar was “not a cleft palate fixed surgically, but a scar non-surgical with which it is born “.