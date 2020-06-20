A rapper, singer and american composer has just made an astounding revelation. A great admirer of Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X was hiding behind a account fan for years. He denied the facts when people have been able to make the link between him and the account in question in the year 2019.

But on 4 may 2020, the interpreter Old Town Road, exhausted, to lie, confessed everything on Twitter. “Life is too short to pretend that one is not a Barb (the name fans of Minaj)“revealed the star. “I didn’t want people to know that I was gay“said the artist in reply to a user, causing the astonishment of his fans.

How to be a fan of Minaj would be linked to his sexual orientation?, asked to many internet users. Lil Nas x then explained that for a lot of people in the middle of the rap in which it operates, being a fan of the rapper could be seen as “synonymous with being gay“and Lil Nas X wanted to choose the time for its coming out, what he’s done a few months ago.

Minaj responded to the young man whose remarks have surprised more than one person. “I was touched when you have denied being a barbbut I do understand. Congratulations you have learned to have enough trust to tell the truth“, replied the rapper.