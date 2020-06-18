A famous singer finds himself naked on stage after an incident in dress, his fans in shock

Hard blow for the star. During a concert, also broadcast live on the internet, Nicki Minaj has had to deal with a small incident not of the most pleasant… reveal her chest inadvertently in front of his fans.

If the incidents of clothing of stars are fairly regular, and in general unforgettable, some are more salient than others. Used to wear clothes in general, rather very tight, the singer did not expect, in any case, to live a moment that is annoying in the face of its audience. And yet…

Nicki Minaj is the rapper most known and admired in the field. But it is also famous for its forms very luscious and his next dare. Obviously, sometimes, too much is too much. In recent days, the singer of 36 years, the buzz after his concert streamed live on the internet. Unfortunately, internet users don’t talk about her for her talent, but for his chest unveiled to the public at large for several minutes. It is therefore in the direct of the festival Made in America in Philadelphia as the tragedy happened. In the middle of one of his music, and while she was dancing, singing, its strapless has cracked, revealing immediately the entirety of the chest of Nicki Minaj.

A scene involving his fans in shock. Fortunately, the singer wore a huge wig, which could use her long hair, as well as his arm, to hide her breasts, not very discrete. Of course, there must be more to Nicki Minaj to abandon the stage and let his fans in plan. The rapper american has therefore decided to continue the show as if nothing had happened.

In the meantime, this video continues to make the buzz on the internetand on american television, and some fans are still very shocked to this scene. To see the video go to Letribunaldunet.fr

See also : Video : Benoit Dubois dethrones Nicki Minaj in the twerk

Writing