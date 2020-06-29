A famous youtubeur in the heart of the turmoil after a joke of a pedophile in the daughter of Will Smith

Company

A famous influential american is currently the subject of a big bad buzz for her videos in the past.

Shane Dawson is a youtubeur american known for his humorous videos and their parodies of songs and series. At 31 years of age, representing nearly 22.6 million subscribers on your Youtube channel. However, the factor of influence on the process of dealing with a real bad buzz on the social networks. In question ? An old video of comedian simulated masturbation in front of a poster of the daughter of Will Smith, Willow, when she was only 11 years of age that comes to the surface. The extract has made the rounds of the social networks, causing the reactions of the brother and the mother of the young man, who is now 19. SHANE DAWSON YOU MAKE ME DÉGOUTE. YOU SEXUALISES A young GIRL OF 11 YEARS WHO turned out to BE MY SISTER, ” he tweeted this Saturday, June 27, Jaden Smith. “Shane Dawson… I’ve had enough of excuses “, she was simply writing Jada Pinkett Smith.

SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IT IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT. — Jaden (@jaden) June 27, 2020

Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 27, 2020

The extract is not the only one who has come to the surface. Numerous sequences have been found and posted by users of the internet to denounce the actions that are considered “pedophiles” and “racist” in the youtubeur age of 31 years. This movement is the result of a video posted a day before Shane Dawson and have the right to ” Take Accountability “, in which he apologizes publicly for the use of racial stereotypes and jokes about paedophilia in his sketches of the past. The youtubeur stated, inter alia, that“he went to talk to a child in an inappropriate manner “ or that“he was willing to lose everything for their mistakes of the past “. Meanwhile, thousands of fans have unsubscribed to your Youtube channel.