a famous youtubeur is crazy with it ! “Well, we’ll see what happens”

Kendall Jenner may not stay single for long ! A famous youtubeur has declared his flame in an interview on the radio !

Kendall Jenner is the model of the most coveted on the planet. A famous youtubeur he declares his love. It must be said that the young woman creates a riot at each appearance as during the parade of Burberry at London Fashion Week. First of all, she changed her hair colour for the occasion. Then, her appearance at the Emmy Awards, has made the buzz on the web. Finally, it has also been a body in latex with a beautiful flower dress from the designer Richard Quinn.

In addition, Kendall Jenner is still single ! She broke up with the basketball player, Ben Simmons. In addition, it has also provided a relationship with the little brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Anwar. However, the latter is no longer a heart to take, it is in a relationship with singer Dua Lipa. However, a youtubeur said that he wanted to have a hot date with the little sister of Kim Kardashian. This is the controversial Logan Paul !

Kendall Jenner courted by the youtubeur Logan Paul

Kendall Jenner has caught the eye of the famous youtubeur Logan Paul. In effect, the latter said to the microphone of Foodgod, the podcast of Jonathan Cheban, who is none other than the best friend of Kim Kardashian.

” Is it that I have a chance with Kendall ? I’m not a great athlete but I am a boxer.“

As well, Jonathan Cheban said bluntly : “I don’t think. And you know why ? I think that you are too eccentric, and Kendall is too quiet with the people they frequent. You’d end up doing something crazy like jumping in parachute from the Empire State Building and it would be a big no for it.” However, Logan Paul does not know let him do that and he said :

“When you me dating in real life, I am not the person that you see on the Internet. Maybe if I talk to him, well, we’ll see what happens. I am ready to have a relationship with a celebrity.”

However, the message is passed. It is not yet known what the young woman will answer. For the moment, Kendall Jenner is focusing on her modeling career !

