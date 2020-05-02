A fan creates a video deep-Nathan Drake with the face of Nathan Fillion and looks great

Editor: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Since the beginning of Uncharted, the fans have quickly found a great similarity between the protagonist of the series, Nathan Drake and Nathan Fillion. It is in the last episode of the franchise relationship is the most visible and the players wondered what it would be like Drake if he was replaced by Nathan Fillion. Well, the youtubeur Jarkan would not stay with the doubt and with the help of artificial intelligence has changed the face of the protagonist of Fillion.

The user has shared on his YouTube channel a video deep of Uncharted 4: A Thief”s End in which Nathan Drake appears to be talking to Elena. The sequence is from a first part of the game, you will not find, therefore, no spoilers.

The interesting thing is that the user has replaced the face of Nathan Drake than Nathan Fillion with the help of artificial intelligence. This method is to take the original video and make a program with many images of the actor contrasting the face original with said material to change the face of the fictitious character with great fidelity.

In the middle of the video is a comparison, where you can see that in spite of Nathan Fillion and Nathan Drake is very similar in Uncharted 4: A Thief”s End, the work to replace the face was very good.

Nathan Fillion has already usurped the identity of Nathan Drake

Although the model of the original character is not inspired by Nathan Fillion, but by that of the actor voice of Nolan North, the fans have always found a great connection between Drake and Fillion to such a point that they wanted to see the actor play the bounty hunter.

In 2018, Fillion was a pleasure to all those who have asked this above, as it appeared in a short film, non-official playing Nathan Drake, and has had a very good response from players, who have even named as the ideal candidate to make a movie of Uncharted.

Unfortunately, the planned production is already featured Tom Holland and is expected to present a young Nathan Drake, which has dashed the hopes of fans to see Nathan Fillion in the movie.

What did you think of the video? Would you have liked to see a movie Uncharted with Nathan Fillion as the protagonist? Tell us in the comments.

Uncharted 4 is available exclusively for PlayStation 4. You can learn more about it by visiting its tab or by checking out our review written. If you want to learn more about the movie Uncharted, you’ll have to wait several more months, as it was recently announced that he had suffered another delay, now because of the sars coronavirus.

