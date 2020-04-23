A fan of Celine Dion reproduces a concert with candy

Because of the coronavirus,

Celine Dion will not occur at the Vieilles Charrues this summer. The edition 2020 of the

festival has been postponed to next year. Big disappointment for the thousands

fans who had already taken their seats and organized their trip to Carhaix

(Finistère). But a report, it is always better than a cancellation.

Not

festival this summer ? That’s not a problem ! Jean-Marie, 30 years old, has found a way

to soften his disappointment and entertain viewers with a video funny.

This fan Celine Dion just decided to reproduce the concert of his

idol with… candy. Small gummy bear to be exact.

“In

doing my groceries, I walked past the radius of the candy. The teddy bear to me

were of the eye”, he confided, amused, to France Bleu Armorique.

The

thirty-year-old has modeled a scene with small laths of Kapla, has

installed some lighting effects put a live version of I’ll go where you

iras and started filming.

“Because

I couldn’t wait until next year… A little humor in this world

of raw“, he wrote at the end of the video, to discover below.

