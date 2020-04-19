A fan of MCU announces new details devastating on the death of Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame

The death of Tony Stark in Avengers: the End of the game was the scene crucial to the film. Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr., actually gave birth to the MCU, putting in place all the wonderful things to come. Many young fans had also grown up with the hero, amplifying how much his sacrifice meant to them. But then her scene of death, and his funeral was the major sad moments, a fan has now highlighted a detail small but devastating.

This is the @StarkSyndrome, named appropriately on Twitter, who pointed out that Pepper Potts should still sorting all the mail of the fans of Stark (as seen in Iron Man 3) after his death, each day brings new reminders of his loss.

I was just reminded that after the death of Tony, pepper still had to go through the fan mail for Iron Man and now I’m sad pic.twitter.com/WpOCXEpWF5 – emily (@starksyndrome) April 16, 2020

The reactions to his tweet seem to indicate that this has reduced the pain for fans of Tony Stark, with a wave of émojis crying and responses like “do YOU NEED to BECOME”, “oh wow brb I’m crying now” and “ow my heart.”

That people still feel this loss so strongly makes me hope that Marvel will resurrect never to Tony Stark. There are rumors that Downey Jr. will return at the right price, but if the events in the MCU are going to have an emotional impact, death should mean death. It is a lesson that the comics of Marvel have still not learned, with each death a “major” being accompanied by a rolling of the eyes, because everyone knows that the character will inevitably return.

That said, Stark will very briefly appear in Black Widow (much to the surprise of Robert Downey Jr.), but as this takes place before the events of Avengers: the End of the gamethey can get away with it. Maybe the only other way that I would accept would be that he will return as the voice of a companion AI similar to JARVIS for the next Iron Man, but only if they clearly indicate that it is a copy of Stark rather than the real thing .