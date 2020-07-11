A fatal fire in the building of the Mercy Botino (Miss France 2020), rescued by firefighters

On the night of Friday to Saturday, a fire broke out in a building in the Seventeenth arrondissement of Paris. Among the 18 residents who were evacuated thanks to the stairs of the fire was the Clemency Botino, Miss France 2020. Unfortunately, a woman died and another thirteen were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown to this day.

On Instagram, Sylvie Tellier was filmed in its history to give you news of your protected (which can be found in this season Fort Boyardand thank you to the firefighters : “I would like to thank everyone for their messages of support. Mercy is doing very well, she is safe and sound. Of course, she is amazed by what happened that night. (…) Many, many of the firefighters arrived very quickly“.

“A great idea for the families of the injured, because unfortunately not everyone has had the opportunity of Mercy. Decidedly, this year 2020, puts us to the test, but remains positive and we continue the adventure“said to its subscribers. The chair of the committee Miss France is then expressed with LCI : “Imagine you are twenty-three years of age, his building burned down and was found barefoot in a nightgown on the balcony of your room“. Sylvie Tellier has confirmed that the young man was “not injured, but in a state of shock“.

Nicolas Perron