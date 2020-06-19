A Feast of new Music, including the return home, the innovation and the estrangement

It is a Celebration of the music a little bit special, which will take place on Sunday. An event marked by the social distancing and technical prowess.

This is not going to be a Feast of Music as the other Sunday, between the gestures of the barrier still applies, concerts online or return to the public in a minor mode, as in Bercy. It is a small event: the Accor Arena of Bercy-opening this Friday, its doors to the public. But with only 2,000 spectators allowed distancing and face masks obligatory – in-a-box that can hold ten times more.

France 2 days in advance to the music with a musical show, broadcast from 21h05, which brings together some forty artists, including Catherine Ringer, Patrick Bruel, Benjamin Biolay, Yannick Noah, Chris tine and the Queens), Vitaa and Slimane, Kendji Girac, Pascal Bishop, Thomas Dutronc, Amir, Romeo Elvis, Salvatore Adamo, Suzane, Dadju, Tryo, Clara Luciani, Hoshi, Soolking, Ninho, Lous and the Yakuza, or even Hatik, the rapper and the star of the series Validated.

For the rest, the ministry of Culture has given the partition: “the concerts will take place in licensed venues to accommodate the public in the observance of the rules under the responsibility of the leader of the place, and outdoors under the responsibility of the organizer in respect of distanciations physical (without) to create the chaos to close”.

Jarre and his crazy project

As a reminder, the meetings of more than 10 people are still not allowed in the public domain, the concerts of spontaneous are not licensed”. “However, the events in the public thoroughfare may be the object of a derogatory regime”, says the department with a “prior authorization of the prefect of the department, in coordination with the Mayor”. For the bars, cafes and restaurants, “the organization of concerts is the responsibility of the operator of the place: they are not recommended, as they are likely to generate manifestations uncontrolled in the public right of way”.

The initiatives, however, are legion. To pay homage to the hospital setting, concerts reserved for patients, their carers and their families are organized in hospitals in various regions with artists such as Tim Dup, Cyril Mokaïesh or Angelique Kidjo.

The project in the most crazy is probably Jean-Michel Jarre, always a pioneer. The figure of the international electronic music scene will perform live on the night of Sunday “in the avatar, as in the Matrix”, in a virtual world where you will be accompanied by the avatars of the viewers to the” owners of virtual reality headsets, as he presented it.

Sanson, the honor

Of this set, “Alone”, will be broadcast live on all digital platforms (Sunday, 21: 15 hours) in Paris, and will be accessible from anywhere in the world (through the sites and networks of Jar and VRrOOm, start-up French that carries out the project). “All of that is done now, as Fortnite (and the american rapper Travis Scott), was pre-recorded, in a universe pre-existing. No, it is total immersion in a space created and live”, explains Jean-Michel Jarre.

All the musicians, amateur or professional, are invited by the department to “interpret or reinterpret Song about my strange life Véronique Sanson, Sunday, at the same time, just after 20h, each of which is at home, in your balcony or window, in your garden or on your patio, in the social networks”. A tutorial (www.fetedelamusique.fr and the social networks) should help to”steal the song”.

Radio Mouv’ offers Saturday, night a night 100% hip-hop female, and France Inter is investing Sunday, The Olympia, empty, to stream live concerts from Apple (11am), Louise attaque (18h), Philippe Katerine (21h) and a DJ set from Etienne de Crecy (22h).

Also, a bit of luck in the department of’essonne, has been elected – to apply you had to have a large space and will benefit with a dozen friends, three artists in the country, including the beast of the scene, Suzane. This show in the house shall be transmitted to the 15h on the Company’s network of Ricard Live Music, to the origin of the game-competition.

Finally, the brand Levi’s is the organization of a living surprise simultaneously broadcast on social networks, with the artists Breakbot & Irfane and Andy 4000.