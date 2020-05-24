a feat with Nicki Minaj ?

Its next title will be released on the 29th of may.

The next piece of 6ix9ine after the success of “Gooba” is going to release on Friday, may 29, after the rapper from Brooklyn has fallen to a week. Rumors are increasingly insistent on the fact that it could be a featuring with Nicki Minaj. Tekashi has not responded, but, on the other hand, he said that the comment with the most “liked” of the last issue would become the title.

This is an a radio host Power 105.1 who first reported a possible collaboration between the rapper hair, multicolored and Mrs Petty.

“I hear people say that 6ix9ine has a new track with Nicki Minaj that will be released soon – Expect”.

I’m hearing that @6ix9ine has a new track with @NICKIMINAJ coming out soon ???????????? – Let us wait ⏳#Tekashi6ix9ine #NickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/PPTj1ID57s — HONEY GERMAN (@HoneyGerman) May 20, 2020 “Gooba”, the first monkey 6ix9ine since his release from prison has been put online on Friday 8 may. Initially, his new song was to be launched on the 22nd of may before being pushed back. The time for Nicki Minaj to finish his verse ? In fact, it was this track on which it should appear if the featuring is really out there. Then, on Saturday, may 23, Tekashi has offered the opportunity to its fans to choose for themselves the title of the song. The blogger and friend of 6ix9ine, DJ Akademiks proposed “Taco”. And the last tweet from Nicki Minaj simply represents a émoji taco, adding even more credibility to a possible collaboration between the two artists.