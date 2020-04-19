A featuring between Rosalía and Billie Eilish is in preparation

In the new podcast “At Home With…” broadcast Apple Music, the singer Rosalía announced prepare a collab with Billie Eillish. It would be an understatement to say that it is burning with impatience !

Between his fascination for the singer Frank Ocean (watch the video), his love for pop music, Kanye West and the as with Travis Scott that it was ultimately never released, Rosalía is also discussed in this new podcast his future collaboration with Billie Eillish. The young singer said : “I finished the arrangement yesterday. The musical production is almost complete, it remains for me just to retrieve the voice of Billie.” This would therefore be (very) soon. We can’t wait !

After you have chained titles to sound more cheerful and light, like, “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” with Ozuna or “Fucking Money Man”, the pop star Spanish rewarded with several Grammy Awards gave us a new title at the end of march, entitled “Dolerme”. A kind of soulful ballad, with a lyric video of the representative of the tears in the eyes in her room with her chihuahua and equipped with the now infamous protective masks.

The musician has released his second album "El Mal Querer" in 2018, after "Los Angeles" a year earlier. On this disc critically acclaimed, the young woman revisited a novel of the Thirteenth century "Flamenca," where there is a question of ill-fated love. The result is a scholarly association of music flamenco and urban. After this opus, the Spanish followed the singles such as "High Cuture", "Fucking Money Man" or "Con Altura" with James Balvin, and "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi" with Ozuna. She is also invited on the original soundtrack of the series "Game of Thrones" or on the latest installment of James Blake through the title of "Barefoot in the Park". In the last edition of the MTV Europe Music Awards, Rosalía has won the award for best collaboration for the song "Con Altura".